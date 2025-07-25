DELMARVA -- High temperatures across the peninsula are leaving many people sweating. But one crop can also 'sweat' in high temperatures: corn.
Jay Baxter, who grows corn at the Baxter Farms in Stockley, Delaware, told WBOC that corn does not literally sweat.
"Think of the corn crop a lot like people," Baxter said."The more humid it gets, the more we sweat. The more oppressive the heat is to us, the harder it is to breathe. So think of it more like breathing."
However, he said the crop releases water vapor into the air through a process called evapotranspiration.
"The corn crop is trying to get rid of excess energy in the form of moisture. If it's too humid, the corn theoretically can't breathe. It's why we're thankful for the cool weather the last few days at nighttime, it gave the corn a chance to rest," Baxter said.
Baxter said the corn releases water vapor through its leaves. In large enough fields and in dry enough climates, he said, the excess moisture in the air can even affect the humidity levels. Baxter said that's something we don't have to worry about as much on the peninsula.
"Being between the water, we're theoretically an island," Baxter said. "So the humidity comes from the environment and the climate we have here. I don't think we grow enough corn here to overcome the humidity from the ocean."
Baxter said humidity is not the best weather for growing corn, however. He said they have to give the crop some extra attention during hotter weather.
"We're trying to get in front of it by making sure we have plenty of irrigation and plenty of good moisture to mitigate any ground stress," Baxter said.
Baxter also said the peninsula's climate can foster a hotbed for plant diseases, and that farmers will extensively monitor plants and remove pests from the area to avoid that possibility.