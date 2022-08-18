SALISBURY -- Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay. Work was finally able to resume back in August of last year, and as of August 2022, the crew is right on schedule.
"The project to date is going very well," said David Harkins, a lead developer. "Obviously everyone is aware of what inflation has done to the economy, so far we're dealing well with labor shortages, managing the supply chain issues, and to date, things are going well."
Fighting rising inflation has been the biggest struggle.
"Like so many businesses, we have experienced exorbitant, exorbitant inflation," said Harkins.
Even with the struggles, the project is moving forward. Right now, workers are finishing topping off concrete on the roof and building up metal studs. Once all that is finished, and the building is water tight, they can begin installing the electric and plumbing for the higher floors.
For Rachel Harris, who lives in Salisbury, it's been an entertaining following the project's progress.
"I'm really excited about the new building that's coming in, it's been fun watching it from the ground up," said Harris.
Harris, along with other people in Salisbury who are excited for the tallest building in downtown to arrive, will have to wait just a little longer. The project, according to Harkins, should be finished by the fall of next year.