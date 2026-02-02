LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority has announced a new date for an online public hearing to discuss proposed changes to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry fares.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 12, DRBA cancelled the event, saying it would be rescheduled on a later date. On Monday, the agency announced the hearing has been moved to Monday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Officials say the fare proposal includes modest increases, mostly for vehicles, to keep up with inflationary pressures, a new surge pricing model, and some fare decreases to encourage family and multi-trip travel.
The last time the fares were updated was in 2024.
“Historically, we’ve introduced changes to our fare structure every other year,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “These modifications are designed to not only help reduce the operating subsidy of the ferry, but also to make travel for families and frequent travelers more affordable. We are hosting this virtual public hearing to get some feedback on the proposed changes from our guests. We are looking forward to what our stakeholders have to say.”
The link to the virtual meeting on Feb. 9 can be found here.