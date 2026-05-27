Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.