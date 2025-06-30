EDEN, MD - The Wicomico County State’s Attorney has announced the sentencing of a 40-year-old Eden woman after she pleaded guilty in a deadly hit and run in 2023.
Prosecutors say Catherine Thornton was driving west on South Upper Ferry Road in Eden on December 4, 2023 when she crossed into the eastbound lane. Aaron Douglas III, 32, was walking with his girlfriend on the side of the road at the time. Douglas pushed his girlfriend out of the way, saving her life, just before Thornton struck him. Thornton then fled the scene without stopping, ignoring cries for help.
Douglas died days later. An arrest warrant would later be issued for Thornton months later after prosecutors say she attempted to hide her involvement in the fatal crash.
On June 27, 2025, Thornton was sentenced to 20 years on charges of Grossly Negligent Vehicular Manslaughter and Failing to Stop at Scene Involving Death. No parts of her sentence were suspended.
State’s Attorney Dykes implied drugs played a part in the crash.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim who all suffered this needless tragedy,” Dykes said. “This is just one more example of how our community is harmed by illicit drug use.”