GREENSBORO, Md. - The Greensboro Police Department say they arrested Robert Alexander Salmons of Felton, DE, for multiple counts of theft on April 8.
The theft charges stem from an investigation that began on February 27, 2025, when Greensboro PD's Sgt. Adams received a complaint from JP Automotive about embezzlement that had occurred over several years involving a former employee. According to court documents, the embezzlement began around July 2019.
Upon investigating the complaint, police found Salmons was running his personal business, One and Done Automotive, while allegedly siphoning funds from JP Automotive's customers and corporate businesses. Sgt. Adams uncovered evidence of more than $100,000 being embezzled from JP Automotive during Salmons' employment there.
Salmons has been charged with 11 counts of theft, according to court documents obtained by WBOC. They are as follows:
- Theft Scheme: $1,500 to Under $25,000 (8 counts)
- Theft Scheme: $25,000 to Under $100,000 (2 counts)
- Theft Scheme: $100,000 Plus