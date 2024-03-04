REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - CAMP Rehoboth Community Center has announced their former Director of Health and Wellness is expected to plead guilty to theft following a financial fraud investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice.
According to CAMP Rehoboth, Salvatore Seeley will plead guilty to one count of theft in excess of $50,000 and has agreed to make a $176,199.78 restitution payment to CAMP Rehoboth. He has also agreed to having no contact with past or present employees of CAMP Rehoboth Community Center, the LGBTQ+ organization said in a press release.
CAMP Rehoboth says Seeley left his role as Health and Wellness Director in 2021 after working for the Community Center for over 20 years. The investigation first began when CAMP Rehoboth says they discovered financial irregularities on September 7, 2021 and took immediate action by notifying state authorities. CAMP Rehoboth says they then updated their financial control policies and procedures based on recommendations of a consultant.
“Mr. Seeley's actions are a deep betrayal to not only CAMP Rehoboth, but also the entire community we serve,” CAMP Rehoboth said in a statement.
“As we have communicated from day one, CAMP Rehoboth has fully cooperated with law enforcement. At its request, we did not speak publicly about the investigation while it was ongoing for fear it would jeopardize its integrity. This was extremely difficult given our commitment to transparency with the community about day-to-day operations during the recent leadership transition.”
The Delaware Department of Justice confirmed with WBOC Monday that Seeley has agreed to repay over $175,000 to CAMP Rehoboth with his sentencing scheduled for April. Seeley is expected to face a recommended sentence of two years incarceration in addition to the restitution payment.