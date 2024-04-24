LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department has arrested four teenagers following a stolen vehicle investigation and pursuit.
Laurel Police said their investigation began on Monday, April 22nd just before 8:30 a.m. after they received a report of a stolen Kia Soul from the Little Creek Apartments. Using surveillance footage, officers say they learned the Kia had been taken at about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning.
Early Tuesday morning, at 12:30 a.m., an officer on patrol saw the stolen Kia driving near near W 6th Street and attempted to stop the car, according to police, but the vehicle fled towards Janosik Park. The driver of the Kia then attempted to take a sharp turn at high speed, struck a curb, and rolled into the lawn of the Laurel Historical Society. Four teens were inside the car during the crash, and police helped them exit the car through the rear window. The four were taken to a nearby hospital out of precaution and then discharged into police custody.
Police say the teens were identified as a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl from Seaford, a 13-year-old Laurel boy, and a 16-year-old Hockessin boy. All four were charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Class G Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)
According to Laurel Police, the 13-year-old from Laurel had an active warrant from a neighboring police department and the 16-year-old girl had a warrant out of Sussex County Family Court. The 16-year-old from Hockessin was also found to be a runaway and was taken to Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Facility due to multiple aggravating factors, police say.
The other three teens were released to their guardians pending a future appearance in Sussex County Family Court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact them at 302-875-2244.