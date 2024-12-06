REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the ongoing Rehoboth Avenue paving project is being paused due to cold temperatures.
In a press release Friday, DelDOT said the announcement comes in coordingation with the City of Rehoboth Beach. The project will resume in early spring once temperatures rise, DelDOT said on December 6th.
The announcement comes less than a month after daytime paving commenced during the project. In October, DelDOT announced the project was temporarily halted due to budget concerns. That pause was later reversed.
DelDOT did not specify a date in the spring when the project would resume.