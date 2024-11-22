Jim Perdue

SALISBURY, Md. - During a ribbon cutting for the "Miss Madeline" barge on Friday, WBOC spoke exclusively with Perdue Farms Chairman Jim Perdue about the recent uncovering of PFAS contamination in groundwater at and near Perdue's Agribusiness facility on Zion Church Road near Salisbury.

Mr. Perdue says the company is committed to supporting its neighbors.

“We still have no idea where the source of it is, but it really makes no difference,” Perdue said. “We’re going to take care of our neighbors like we always do, so we’ll continue to help them get through this situation.”

Last month, Perdue AgriBusiness announced that "forever chemicals"—known as PFAS—were discovered in groundwater at its Zion Church Road facility. Shortly after, the company sent letters to about 500 nearby properties, urging residents to test their water. Initial testing revealed the presence of certain PFAS at some of the properties.

In response to the findings, Perdue recently expanded the testing area to include additional properties. Company officials said they are working closely with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to address the issue and mitigate any potential risks.

“At this time, we don’t anticipate further expansion of the affected area,” Perdue said. “But we’re prepared to continue our efforts to help wherever issues are identified.”

Shortly after Perdue Farms announced the discovery of "forever chemicals" in groundwater near its Zion Church Road facility, a local law firm filed a lawsuit against the company.

To date, 254 people have joined the suit, which seeks both an end to the contamination and financial compensation for those affected.

