SALISBURY, MD - Perdue AgriBusiness has expanded the area they are conducting testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), or “forever chemicals,” in groundwater at properties near their Salisbury facility.
Perdue first announced in October that testing at their AgriBusiness facility on Zion Church Road revealed elevated levels of PFAS in the groundwater. In response, Perdue began mailing out letters to 550 nearby homes offering to conduct tests on their groundwater and offering bottled water in the meantime. Testing began on October 14th.
On November 5th, Perdue sent out new letters saying they had begun receiving results from those tests. The elevated levels found in those tests, according to Perdue, led to an expansion of the testing zone further west of the facility.
The map showing that expansion has been attached to this article.
Similar to the first letter, Perdue asks anyone who receives it to confirm if they use their well water and how, as well as to allow Perdue to test the water for PFAS levels.
“The purpose of the testing is to further understand if there are PFAS present in the area groundwater, and if so, the nature and extent of such chemicals,” the letter reads.
Perdue says there is no cost for testing and that the tests are being conducted in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Environment and Wicomico County Department on Health.
The letter maintains that the source of the PFAS has yet to be determined.
“We are committed to conducting a thorough review and are looking closely at all possibilities for the elevated PFAS levels, including other potential sources in the area,” the letter reads. “We will be updating property owners, our community, the MDE, and WDCH of any information which may shed light on the source, when identified.”
The Maryland Department of Environment previously confirmed to WBOC that Perdue is a ‘responsible person’ in the contamination investigation. A lawsuit was filed against Perdue in mid-October over the elevated levels of PFAS.