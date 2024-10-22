SALISBURY, MD - PerdueAgribusiness has released an update on their investigation into PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” detected in the groundwater at their facility in Salisbury and have confirmed the chemicals have been detected at some nearby properties.
Perdue announced finding PFAS in the facility’s groundwater on Zion Church Road and offered to begin testing well water at nearby properties earlier this month. The company said they were working closely with the Maryland Department of Environment to find a source of the chemicals.
Shortly after the announcement, local law firm Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and Federico announced a civil lawsuit against Perdue on behalf of Salisbury residents in the area possibly exposed to PFAS.
According to Perdue, the company has sent more than 550 certified letters to property owners in the affected area as designated by the Maryland Department of Environment as of October 22nd. More than 250 property owners have already completed and returned questionnaires, and Perdue says they have begun testing the well water at these properties.
Initial testing has revealed certain PFAS in some of the properties’ groundwater samples within the area, Perdue confirmed Tuesday.
Results of well water testing will be sent to property owners who consented to the testing within one to two weeks, according to the company. Perdue says if these results indicate if PFAS was detected, owners will be informed of next steps the company intends to take.
In a letter to neighbors dated October 22nd, Perdue says information gained from these property groundwater tests will help them determine the potential source of PFAS, which the company maintains has not yet been confirmed. MDE previously told WBOC Perdue was considered a "responsible person" in the investigation into the groundwater contamination.
Property owners whose groundwater shows PFAS levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for public drinking water are advised to install point-of-entry treatment systems on their drinking water supply. Perdue says they are offering to install treatment systems for free to those within the testing area with these high levels of PFAS detected.
Those with elevated PFAS levels above the EPA’s standards can also request bottled water from the company if they haven’t already done so by calling 866-866-3703.
This week, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and Federico announced a public information session on their suit against Perdue, scheduled Thursday, October 24th at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center at 6 p.m.