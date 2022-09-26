DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds.
Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
The non-profit organization has been cleaning up after Firefly for the past eight years and everything they collect goes to homeless communities in Kent and Sussex counties.
"We keep thousands of pounds of stuff out of the landfills and instead we can use it to help people in our community," said Jeff Dyer, the Code Purple Firefly project coordinator.
Among the hundreds of volunteers are students from Fred Fifer III Middle School. The student council advisor, Tina Herman, said this is the perfect opportunity for students to get out of the classroom and learn how to help the community.
Code Purple will clean and refurbish items as necessary before distributing them to the homeless community.