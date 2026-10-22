Superintendent Shawn Larrimore

Courtesy of the Laurel School District

LAUREL, Del. - Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn C. Larrimore will conclude his active duties Oct. 30 following discussions with the Board of Education, according to a district statement.

The Laurel School District says Susan Whaley, director of student services, and Ashley Giska, assistant superintendent, will jointly assume the superintendent’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 2026–2027 school year.

The board thanked Larrimore for his 13 years of service and said he remains committed to supporting a smooth transition. The statement did not give a reason for the change or specify whether Larrimore is retiring, resigning, or remaining employed beyond Oct. 30.

The announcement follows Larrimore’s departure from his duties in May 2024 after he was charged with DUI and several traffic offenses, though the board later reinstated him. Further scandal surrounding Larrimore’s tenure came with his son, also a Laurel School District employee, facing multiple child pornography charges that same summer. 

It is unclear if these, or any, past allegations contributed to Larrimore’s departure from the role.

The Laurel School Board said maintaining stability and continuity in district operations remains a priority during the transition.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you