LAUREL, Del. - Laurel School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn C. Larrimore will conclude his active duties Oct. 30 following discussions with the Board of Education, according to a district statement.
The Laurel School District says Susan Whaley, director of student services, and Ashley Giska, assistant superintendent, will jointly assume the superintendent’s responsibilities for the remainder of the 2026–2027 school year.
The board thanked Larrimore for his 13 years of service and said he remains committed to supporting a smooth transition. The statement did not give a reason for the change or specify whether Larrimore is retiring, resigning, or remaining employed beyond Oct. 30.
The announcement follows Larrimore’s departure from his duties in May 2024 after he was charged with DUI and several traffic offenses, though the board later reinstated him. Further scandal surrounding Larrimore’s tenure came with his son, also a Laurel School District employee, facing multiple child pornography charges that same summer.
It is unclear if these, or any, past allegations contributed to Larrimore’s departure from the role.
The Laurel School Board said maintaining stability and continuity in district operations remains a priority during the transition.