LEWES, DE - Lewes Police have arrested a man on a felony home improvement fraud charge after allegedly taking a large deposit from a senior and then never responding.
Police say Jeremy Bowen, 45, of Lewes, entered into a contract to complete construction of a pool and fence in February. On June 27th, the victim reported to police he had given Bowen a down payment of $16,450 but had not heard from Bowen since despite several attempts to contact him.
On Friday, June 28th, Lewes Police found and arrested Bowen on Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500. The charge is a class F felony due to the victim being over 62 years old.
Police say Bowen currently conducts business under the names Delmarva Landscape Solutions and Shoreline Escapes and has previously been arrested and charged with home improvement fraud 8 other times since 2017. One of those incidents also occurred in Lewes, according to police.
“The Lewes Police Department is urging all residents to complete thorough checks on any contractors hired and to never give large down payments without being certain that contracted work will be completed,” police said in a release Friday.