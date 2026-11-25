LEWES, Del. – As a major coastal storm moves toward Delaware just in time for Thanksgiving, emergency crews in Lewes are preparing for potential flooding, strong winds and power outages.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning and high wind warning for Sussex County, with the storm expected to bring up to two inches of rain, wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and coastal flooding of two to five feet above normal.
In Lewes, some streets were already seeing water Wednesday as residents and emergency officials prepared for the storm's arrival.
Bob Murray, deputy chief of the Lewes Fire Department, said crews are keeping a close eye on three main concerns: high tides, strong winds and visitors who may not be familiar with coastal flooding.
Murray said the most concerning high tide is expected Thursday morning, with potential impacts beginning around 7 a.m. and continuing through noon.
"It may reach a near record flood of major. We might be within a few inches of that," Murray said.
Strong winds could also create additional problems, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph along the coast and gusts reaching 60 mph. Murray said residents should secure outdoor furniture, trash cans and other loose items that could become dangerous in high winds.
Fire crews are also preparing for potential water rescues. Murray said high-clearance vehicles and rescue personnel are being repositioned to help people who may become stranded in flooded areas.
He urged drivers to avoid flooded roads, even when the water appears shallow.
"Turn around and don't drown," Murray said. "Like any water, that's about two or three inches on the roadway, even though it looks innocent. We would ask people not to drive through it."
Floodwater can also hide hazards, including displaced manhole covers, and saltwater can cause long-term damage to vehicles.
Meanwhile, Sussex County officials are coordinating with local municipalities, police departments and fire companies to prepare for the storm.
Robbie Murray, director of public safety for Sussex County, said county officials have been working with state and local partners throughout the week to coordinate resources and response plans.
The county plans to open its Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. Thursday with limited staff, then reassess conditions in the early afternoon.
"Our recommendation for tomorrow is limit travel. You know, hopefully you have gotten to where you need to be and just stay indoors," Robbie Murray said. "It is a great day to just stay indoors."
The county has also worked with the American Red Cross to identify two temporary reunification centers for people who lose power or need somewhere to go to get out of the weather. One is along Route 9, with another in the Ocean View area.
Officials say the locations are not intended to serve as long-term shelters, but rather temporary places where people can get out of the storm and have access to electricity while other arrangements are made.
In Lewes, the storm could also affect Thanksgiving plans at American Legion Post 17.
Murt Foos, vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lewes, said flooding is a familiar problem at the post during nor'easters because of its proximity to the river.
"When the tide comes in and a nor'easter like we're expecting, the tide comes in and it stays in because the north wind is just blowing it right there," Foos said. "So then the water gets high and stays for a little while."
The Legion traditionally hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for local veterans, including those who may not have family nearby.
Foos said organizers are still preparing for the meal, but may have to postpone it until Saturday or Sunday if flooding makes it difficult for people to get there.
"We have a lot of single veterans by themselves and this is their home and we're their family," Foos said. "So they know they're going to come and knock on the door and they'll be very upset if it's closed. We do our very best to never close."
Sussex County officials are encouraging residents to secure outdoor belongings, avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather updates as the storm moves through the area.
Residents can find road closure information through the Delaware Department of Transportation at DelDOT.gov. Power outage information is available through Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Sussex County Emergency Management can also be reached at 302-856-4444 for storm-related questions. Officials remind residents to call 911 only in an emergency.