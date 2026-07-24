DORCHESTER COUNTY - A drainage culvert replacement project on MD 336, also known as Lakesville Road, at Worlds End Creek in Dorchester County has been completed. Maryland Department of Transportation officials say construction finished weeks ahead of schedule.
The project began in early July and was originally expected to be completed by early August. MDOT says it included replacement of the existing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes, the installation of new guardrails, roadway resurfacing and restriping of lane markers.
Additionally, Maple Dam Road, known locally as Marsh Road, was resurfaced north of the Shorter's Wharf Bridge in Church Creek during the project. The road was one of the primary detour routes, and MDOT officials say resurfacing it improved the ride quality for detoured drivers.
When speaking about the project finishing ahead of schedule, State Highway Administration District Engineer Mark Crampton said, "The project was completed early thanks to our contractor David A. Bramble Inc., who put two shifts on to work 24/7, as well as our state highway crews and close coordination with our county partners at Dorchester County and local emergency services."