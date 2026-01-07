DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Traymere Stevens, a 29-year-old man from Magnolia, following a barricade situation on January 6th. WBOC was on scene during the incident.
Police say the investigation began at 2:27 p.m. when members of the Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF attempted to arrest Stevens in the unit block of Fairway Lakes Drive in Dover. Stevens was wanted for the June 2025 shooting of a 42-year-old woman that left her injured with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers say when they attempted to arrest Stevens, he ran into an apartment on Fairway Lakes Drive and refused to exit. The Dover Police Department's Special Operations Response Team and Crisis Negotiations team responded to the scene to assist with the situation. After about two and a half hours, around 4:49 p.m., Stevens surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
After conducting a search of the apartment, officers say they found 33.5 grams of cocaine, 51.5 grams of crack cocaine, and a silver revolver type handgun.
Stevens was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $188,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (4x)
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
- Criminal Mischief Over $5000
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia