LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation is planning a major project in Sussex County.
The idea is to widen Kings Highway in Lewes between Route 1 and the split with Freeman Highway -- where the historic Lewes lighthouse is. The project would make the street stretch two lanes in each direction with walking and bike paths on either side. DelDOT also plans to turn the intersections there into roundabouts.
The state wants to improve traffic flow but people who live and work on the street have their concerns.
Charlie Pisano's backyard sits right next to Kings Highway. He's worried the expansion would interfere with his property.
“We're not too happy about it because it just seems like the growth is getting out of hand here. We're backed right up against the highway and where it merges. We're worried how far they're going to move the lanes and if it’s going to be right up against our property. We have pets and then there’s all the traffic and congestion from construction,” says Pisano.
This project is still a long way down the road. If approved, construction would not start until 2026. We're told it would take two years to complete.
Chipper Beach works at the Big Oyster Brewery right on the highway. He says, regardless of the time frame, he hopes it will lighten traffic.
“Anything they do will be safer than what is going on out there right now. It's like a war zone trying to get out onto Kings Highway to leave here. So that'll make it easier for people that are turning left or right to get out at a stoplight instead of waiting for traffic to stop,” says Beach.
In addition to those five roundabouts, DelDOT says it would also include bike lanes for cyclists.
DelDOT is accepting public comment on this project through March 26. The agency says it is still only in the design and planning stage.