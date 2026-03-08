MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says they are now seeking proposals for living shoreline projects on the lower Eastern Shore.
Applications are being sought for construction, build, and design proposals for these projects, with total funding of about $17 million, DNR says. Proposals can be submitted until April 6, 2026. Eligibility requirements and how to submit an application can be found here. Interested applicants can also contact Ari Engelberg for more information, to inquire about potential project ideas or to request a site visit.
Proposed projects should be located in Wicomico, Somerset or Dorchester counties with the intent to protect substantial areas of adjacent wetlands. Living shoreline projects use nature-based erosion control to stabilize shorelines while maintaining natural coastal processes. Examples are marsh plantings, coir logs, sills and breakwaters. These natural approaches reduce erosion and flooding, protect infrastructure, have lower long-term costs, support working waterfronts and strengthen coastal resilience, according to DNR.
The department says they want to award large-scale living shoreline restoration projects that will collectively protect a total of 400 acres of tidal marsh habitat. DNR advises that public land projects protecting significant acreage will be prioritized, and multiple awards are expected to be given. The minimum project size is $1 million, though smaller design-only requests may be allowed with DNR approval. Matched funding is not required, though DNR says leveraged funds are encouraged for proposals.
Funding for the projects comes from a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. It was awarded to the Atlantic Conservation Coalition, which is made up of four coastal states and includes the Maryland Department of the Environment.