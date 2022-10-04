GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore.
In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue birth certificates to Maryland-born customers to fulfill the proof of identity requirement to obtain a federally-mandated REAL ID. The Salisbury branch is the sixth MDOT MVA branch to implement the service, joining the Annapolis, Baltimore City, Essex, Frederick, and Largo branches.
“We are so excited to bring this convenient service to our customers on the Eastern Shore,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Presenting proof of identity is required to obtain a REAL ID, so expanding this partnership makes sense to ensure the process is as easy and seamless as possible for our customers. The service helps prevent the need for multiple branch visits and provides the community with a central location for a variety of services.”
The birth certificate service began in March 2021 at the Baltimore City MVA branch and later expanded to the Essex branch. Since then, more than 1,500 customers at the Baltimore City branch have obtained a birth certificate in addition to their MVA product, along with 465 customers at the Essex branch. In March of this year, the service expanded to the Annapolis, Frederick, and Largo branches, assisting another 70 customers. Customers are required to complete a driver license or identification card transaction to obtain a certified birth certificate at the MDOT MVA branches where this service is provided.
MDH sets fees for certified birth certificate copies at $10. MVA does not collect any additional fees for this service and the customer will leave with a new copy of their birth certificate, as well as the MVA product they were there to obtain. The process to request a birth certificate at an MVA branch office was developed with the highest security standards, officials said. Customers verify personal information with one customer agent and provide payment to a second agent to ensure data privacy.
The federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to establish minimum security standards for license issuance. By May 3, 2023, all U.S. citizens must have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card in order to board a commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities. In August 2019, MDOT MVA became the first in the nation to have its REAL ID process recertified by the Department of Homeland Security, affirming Maryland’s compliance with the federal requirements.
Marylanders are encouraged to create a myMVA account to learn their REAL ID status before making an appointment. With a myMVA account, customers can also access their driver’s license information, check their vehicle registration status, view copies of any correspondence the MVA has sent to them, check their vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and complete online services.
In addition to the birth certificate printing service, the Salisbury MVA branch is also home to a Department of Natural Resources Customer Service Center, TSA PreCheck Services, and a Veteran Affairs Benefits Office. The offices have a fulltime veteran’s benefits specialist available to assist veterans and families applying for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.