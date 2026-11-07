MILFORD, Del. - The Milford School District says it is launching a coordinated community donation drive in order to support the students, teachers and staff affected by the October 25 Lulu M. Ross Elementary School fire.
Officials with the district say there are many ways to help, including shopping teacher wish lists, donating school supplies, sponsoring a classroom, making a financial contribution or organizing a community supply drive. The school's "Fire Recovery: Rebuilding Our Future" hub can be found here. It includes donation opportunities, supply lists, drop-off information and details about coordinating a collection yourself.
Officials also note that if you're already collecting supplies, you can register your collection drive using this form.