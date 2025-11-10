SALISBURY, Md. - The mother of a Salisbury man convicted of first degree murder has been sentenced after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.
Mykel Elliott, 18, was convicted in October of the murder of 16-year-old Ja’siah Johnson on April 16, 2023, outside of Pizza City in Salisbury. Elliott, along with another suspect, tracked down their victims to the restaurant seeking revenge for a video on social media they saw as a challenge in an ongoing gang feud, according to prosecutors. Authorities say the men opened fire on the victims, killing Johnson and injuring another man.
Prosecutors say Elliott’s mother, Kyieisha Elliott, then helped her son evade police and actively delayed the investigation in the days that followed the shooting.
In September of 2023, Kyeisha Elliott pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murder. On Nov. 7, 2025, she was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with all but five suspended. Following her active five-year sentence, Elliott will also serve five years of probation.
“Violent criminals in our County are increasingly protected and emboldened by those around them who obstruct police investigations by hiding information, giving false information and by various other illegal means,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Those who do so contribute to the violence in our society and must be held accountable just as the actual perpetrators are. My Office will continue to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”