EASTON, MD - A new state-of-the-art facility designed to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Maryland’s Mid-Shore opened Thursday, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completed project.
The Arc’s Port Street Commons is a multipurpose building equipped with a behavioral health suite, offices, and affordable housing units for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. According to Maryland’s Secretary of Disabilities, the facility addresses a critical need for accessible housing and support services in the region.
“Primarily people with intellectual disabilities who the Arc serves are people who generally have pretty low incomes, and so that problem, that challenge of having very high housing costs and pretty low-income folks, the supply is not where it needs to be,” said Carol Beatty, Secretary of Maryland’s Department of Disabilities.
The Arc, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities, aims to alleviate these challenges through affordable housing and supportive services at the new facility in Easton.
“Sometimes people need access to things like mental health services. There is very limited [availability of] providers who can actually provide mental health counseling to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. And most importantly, our community members need access to quality and affordable housing,” said Jonathon Rondeau, CEO of The Arc.
“We had about 250 people who applied through the lottery process to live in the apartment. We’re working through that lottery process, so there isn’t technically a waiting list in that sense, but there is a lot of demand and need in the town of Easton,” Rondeau added.
Approximately nine families will reside in the affordable housing units and benefit from the range of services provided at Port Street Commons. The facility is also designed to extend support to people across the Mid-Shore.
“It’s also a way for people to access other vital services that they need, such as mental health, behavioral health, [and] housing services,” said Jodie Colombo, Director of Day Services with The Arc.
The $9 million project was funded through donations, along with state and federal funding, to create a resource for the community aimed at closing gaps in housing and essential services.