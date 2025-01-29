SALISBURY, MD - A total of nine Salisbury University students have now been sentenced in connection to a hate crime and assault investigation that began with an alleged ambush off-campus late last year.
Investigators say that a Salisbury University student posed as a 16-year-old boy on a dating app to lure an adult male victim to an off-campus apartment on the pretense of sex on October 15, 2024. When the man arrived, police say a group of 15 students, all affiliated with an SU fraternity, ambushed and assaulted him.
The victim would later tell police he believed he was targeted for being gay, launching a hate crime investigation.
Initially charged with more serious counts of felony hate crimes and assault, all 15 of the students saw their charges reduced by December 2024.
Last week, sentencing began with three of the students who all pleaded guilty to their respective charges of misdemeanor false imprisonment. Charges of misdemeanor 2nd degree assault against the three were placed on a stet docket, or indefinitely postponed.
As of January 29, a total nine students have now all pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of either 2nd degree assault or false imprisonment in connection to the October incident. A tenth student, Bennan Aird, also pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault Wednesday but his sentencing is now scheduled for April 30, 2025, according ro court records.
Each student sentenced so far will see jail time, according to court documents, though all initial jail sentences have been reduced in Wicomico County District Court. Actual time spent in prison for the various students ranged from two days to a year, depending on the time suspended. Each student so far has also been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
A spokesperson for Salisbury University says the students who are still enrolled remain suspended, with the courts ordering a ban from campus. The charged students will also face an internal hearing at the University to determine any violations of the Student Code of Community Standards. Sanctions for violations, if found, could range from a warning to dismissal from the University, the SU spokesperson tells WBOC.
Five more students now await trials. A breakdown of the sentences so far and the court status of the remaining students are as follows:
Guilty Pleas
-Cruz Cespedes - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault, stet for false imprisonment. 2 year sentence with all but 6 months suspended. 18 months probation.
-Bennan Aird - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault, stet for false imprisonment. Sentencing scheduled for April 30
-Dylan Earp - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault. 3 year sentence with all but 1 year suspended. 18 months probation.
-Ryder Baker - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault. 3 year sentence with all but 1 year suspended. 18 months probation.
-Cameron Guy - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault. 2 year sentence with all but 83 days suspended. 18 months probation.
-Jacob Howard - Pleaded guilty to false imprisonment. 2 year sentence with all but 83 days suspended. 18 months probation.
-Dylan Pietuszka - Pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, stet for 2nd degree assault. 2 year sentence with all but 79 days suspended. 18 months probation.
-Sean Antone - Pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, stet for 2nd degree assault. 2 year sentence with all but 2 days suspended. 18 months probation.
-Riley Brister - Pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault. 2 year sentence with all but 1 year suspended. 18 months probation.
-Logan Clark - Pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, stet for 2nd degree assault. 2 year sentence with all but 68 days suspended. 18 months probation.
Upcoming Trials
-Eric Sinclair - Jury trial requested, moved to Wicomico County Circuit Court. Pending trial date.
-Patrick Gutierrez - Trial postponed, hearing scheduled for February 12, 2025.
-Benjamin Brandenburg - Jury trial requested, moved to Wicomico County Circuit Court. Pending trial date.
-Zachary Leinemann - Trial scheduled for April 16, 2024
-Elijah Johnson - Trial scheduled for April 9, 2024