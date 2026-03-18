SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced he will not be seeking charges in the November 2, 2025 fatal police-involved shooting of a homicide suspect in Salisbury.
State officials say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on November 2 as officers with the Salisbury Police Department were attempting to locate David Evans. Evans was a suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier in the day, which resulted in the death of 44-year-old D'Hikiyah Sanika Jones and left 23-year-old Ferguson Milford injured.
Officers say they located Evans in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Street. Evans was observed walking over to the front of a pickup truck in the driveway and placing a handgun on the hood. An uninvolved person was in the driver's seat of the truck, and before any further action was taken to apprehend Evans, police were able to remove this person from the truck.
Officers say they then issued repeated commands for Evans to keep his hands raised and to move away from the truck, though Evans did not comply. Evans then grabbed the handgun, prompting multiple Salisbury PD officers to fire their department-issued handguns, striking Evans.
Medical aid was given to Evans by officers on scene until EMS arrived. He was then transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident, officials say. A handgun was recovered from the scene.
The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division began their investigation of this shooting on November 2, 2025. That investigation concluded on March 11, 2026. After completing the investigation and reviewing all available evidence, the AG's office determined that the officers involved did not commit a crime under Maryland law and therefore charges will not be brought against them.