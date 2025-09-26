MILLSBORO, DE -- After more than two years of construction, the North Millsboro bypass is now open to drivers.
The long-awaited project has been in conversation for years, according to DelDOT officials. The roughly 2.5-mile project, which connects the intersection of Route 113 and 20 to Route 24, was designed with hopes of alleviating traffic congestion in the growing area.
According to project officials, the bypass's completion cost roughly $140 million; the project was funded 80% federally and 20% by the state.
Originally, the bypass was supposed to open to the public on Tuesday, September 23rd. However, rain last week delayed some final striping and painting for the project, according to DelDOT.
"The bypass is designed to improve traffic flow and safety by redirecting through-traffic away from local roads. Drivers are encouraged to use the new roadway and remain alert as traffic patterns adjust," Brittany Klecan, community relations coordinator for DelDOT, said in a statement Friday.
DelDOT officials also ask that drivers be aware of the following permanent road changes:
- The intersection of Jersey Road at SR 24 and Hollyville Road will be permanently closed.
- Jersey Road will be converted to a cul-de-sac at this location.
- The intersection and connecting portions of SR 24 and Hollyville Road will be removed.
- The section of Betts Pond Road between Fox Run Road and US 113 will reopen in its new configuration. There will no longer be direct access to US 113 from Betts Pond Road, as it will end in a cul-de-sac. A new ramp from Betts Pond Road will connect to the bypass at a signalized intersection. From this point, motorists can:
- Head across the bypass to access US 113 northbound
- Turn left to access SR 20 and the ramp to US 113 southbound
- Turn right onto the new bypass to SR 24 eastbound
WBOC checked in with drivers after the road had opened on Friday. Philip Hoffert said he had not yet driven on the road, but that he thought he had noticed a difference in traffic congestion.
"Usually, going through Millsboro on 113, it's very stop-and-go. It's usually very heavy at all times of the day, but today it seemed a lot lighter," Hoffert said.
Hoffert said, as the county continues to see more people move to the area, he hopes other areas get similar treatment.
"This is probably one of the main places, but I'm sure there are many others. With all the folks moving in, the infrastructure is really getting stressed," Hoffert said.
Beatrice Fazekas said she drove the bypass on Friday. She said the ride itself was smooth, but that it could use more directional signage.
"They need more signs," Fazekas said. "The bypass was really large and confusing for us elderly people; we got a little lost. But, we did figure it out."