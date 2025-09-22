Millsboro, DE -- After more than two years of construction, the North Millsboro bypass is expected to open this Thursday night, September 25th, into early Friday morning, September 26th.
The long-awaited project has been in conversation for years, according to DelDOT officials. The roughly 2.5-mile project, which connects the intersection of Route 113 and 20 to Route 24, was designed with hopes of alleviating traffic congestion in the growing area.
According to project officials, the bypass's completion cost roughly $140 million; the project was funded 80% federally and 20% by the state.
Originally, the bypass was supposed to open to the public on Tuesday, September 23rd. However, rain last week delayed some final striping and painting for the project, according to DelDOT. Officials do not expect the opening later this week to be delayed at this time.
"It's important for people to be able to move from one place to another in the middle of Delaware as quickly and as safely as possible," Delaware Governor Matt Meyer said Monday. "That's true whether they're driving, taking the DART bus, biking, or walking."
The North Millsboro bypass combines both vehicle and pedestrian paths, something DelDOT Secretary Shanté Hastings said will further help alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
"We can't build out of the congestion that we have everywhere," Hastings said. "People also actually want to commute in different ways. They want to walk, bike, or use transit. It can be cheaper for them, safer for them, and more convenient."
Hastings said this has been a highly anticipated project in the community.
"The people that I've been interacting with over the last couple of weeks have been saying how excited they are for it to open," Hastings said. "They're so excited to not have to drive through town if they, let's say, live in Plantations Lakes, but are going to Long Neck or Rehoboth."
Hastings also said the roadwork itself is anticipated to spread out traffic in the often-busy area.
"We'll probably see a few thousand vehicles on it to start," Hastings said. "As more people get used to it and realize that it's open, it's going to ramp up. This project, along with being able to widen 113 between Millsboro and Dagsboro, combined, is going to help solve that congestion problem we have along Route 24 through Millsboro."