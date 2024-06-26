OCEAN PINES, MD - The Ocean Pines Police Department is investigating two vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight Tuesday.
According to police, officers were first contacted in regards to the break-ins Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. One vehicle on St. Martin’s Lane and one on Windjammer Road were broken into, police say. Cash and personal property were taken in the two incidents, according to investigators.
Police say both vehicles had been left unlocked.
“While Ocean Pines traditionally has a low amount of these types of incidents, our residents and visitors are reminded to diligently lock their vehicles, especially overnight and to remove anything of value, especially if it is in plain view,” Ocean Pines Police said Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the Ocean Pines Police Department.