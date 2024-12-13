BRIDGEVILLE, DE - An Easton woman has been indicted on multiple charges nearly a year-and-a-half after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash near Bridgeville.
Glenn Porter, of Charleroi, PA, was driving behind his parents on June 23, 2023 just before midnight on Seashore Highway when a Jeep Wrangler driving the opposite way reportedly crossed the double-yellow center lines. Police say the Jeep sideswiped Porters’ parents’ car before it collided with his. Porter’s passenger, his girlfriend, was seriously injured. Porter, 20, died at the hospital.
The driver of the Jeep, a 49-year-old Easton woman, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No charges were filed following the crash, and Porter’s family has previously spoken to WBOC about their search for justice in their son’s death and their frustration with the legal process in Delaware.
"I just don't, I can't wrap my mind around why I am fighting with the people who are supposed to be representing my child," Eric Porter, Glenn’s father, said.
On November 25, 2024, a grand jury indicted Christina Stamerro on multiple charges in connection to the fatal crash. Stamerro has been charged with second degree vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, inattentive driving, and failure to remain in single lane.
According to Porter’s father, Stamerro turned herself into authorities this week. A case review is currently scheduled in Sussex County Superior Court for February 3rd, 2025.