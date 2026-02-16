MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the upcoming temporary closure of the crossover at Rt. 1 and Hudson Road in Milton for a construction project.
According to DelDOT, the crossover will be closed for the project, which includes a new median island between north and south Rt. 1, beginning Monday Feb. 23. Officials say work will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting.
Lane closures along both northbound and southbound Rt. 1 are also expected during the project.
Drivers are asked to slow down in work zones and expect minor delays in the area.
More information on the project and other roadwork can be found on DelDOT’s website.