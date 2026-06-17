POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock has announced that phase 1 of the Mayor's Safe Path Initiative will officially begin on June 22 and continue through July 17. The mayor describes this as a major investment in city infrastructure and a commitment to improving the safety, appearance, and quality of life in Pocomoke.
Mayor Nock advises that crews will be milling, repaving, and completing related roadway improvements in the following areas:
- Winter Quarters
- Beech Street
- Sixth Street
- Fifth Street
- Fourteenth Street
- Linden Drive
- Princess Anne Lane
- Fifteenth Street
- Moore Street
- Bonneville Avenue
- Bishop Isaac Jenkins Street
Pocomoke residents are advised to expect heavy equipment, construction activity, and occasional traffic delays during this phase of roadwork. A detailed construction schedule for each area will be released by the city, according to the mayor.
Cars are not allowed to be parked on streets during scheduled construction. Any cars left on the road that obstruct construction may be towed at the owner's expense, officials say.
Mayor Nock says this is the first phase of a larger project to improve city infrastructure. Phase 2 will begin as soon as Phase 1 is completed.