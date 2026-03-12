SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County State’s Attorney has announced the sentencing of a man previously convicted of murder in connection to a 2023 shooting outside of Salisbury’s Pizza City.
Prosecutors say that on April 15, 2023, Mykel Elliott, now 18, tracked down two victims while seeking revenge for a video posted to social media. Elliot, along with Cashmir Holbrook, opened fire on the two victims, killing 16-year-old Ja’siah Johnson.
The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was also wounded in the shooting.
In October of 2025, Elliott was convicted of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, gang participation, and other counts following a five-day trial.
On Thursday, March 12, Elliott was sentenced to life plus 60 years for the fatal shooting.
“This sentence sends an unmistakable message to those who would engage in this horrific violence that such activity will not be tolerated in Wicomico County,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Any person, young or old, who glorifies the gang life should be put on notice that my Office will tirelessly pursue the prosecution of these crimes with all the tools at its disposal. We urge the Maryland General Assembly, who have enacted legislation in recent years which hampers prosecutors’ efforts to do so, to make themselves familiar with the everyday realities we face in protecting the public safety.”