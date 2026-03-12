Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&