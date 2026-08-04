SALISBURY, Md. - The fight over collective bargaining gets closer to being put to a vote with the Wicomico County Board of Elections certifying the collective bargaining petition with almost 6,000 valid signatures.
The board says there were 7,503 signatures processed, and 5,818 validated. They say each signature was cross-referenced against statewide voter registration records to make sure signers were active voters within city limits.
Back in April, the City Council voted three to two to repeal the agreement, with Councilmembers Jackson, Holland, and Dashiell voting yes.
"I hope Mayor Randy Taylor and Councilmembers April Jackson, Melissa Holland, and Sharon Dashiell hear the message from thousands of Salisbury residents," says Jared Schablein, who initiated the petition. "No matter our political beliefs, race, income, or neighborhood, we believe our city workers and first responders should have collective bargaining rights. End of discussion."
Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor has been adamant in the past that repealing the agreement is necessary to protect the city's financial future.
WBOC reached out today to Mayor Taylor, who says "The City remains committed to ensuring that this process is handled in a transparent, respectful, and lawful manner while continuing to serve the residents and employees of Salisbury."
Now, according to city charter, the Council must have the issue on the ballot of the next regularly-scheduled election, or they can hold a special election for the collective bargaining issue if they think it is necessary.
Once the matter goes to a vote, the majority of registered Salisbury voters must vote yes to save the city workers' union, according to the charter.