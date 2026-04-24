Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&