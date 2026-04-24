SALISBURY, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles have announced that Salisbury University is now designated as their official Higher Education Partner.
Officials say that through this partnership, the Orioles and SU will offer students unique engagement opportunities designed to bridge the classroom and the sports industry. Students at SU will have the opportunity to engage with Orioles front office staff, learn the business of baseball, and receive hands-on experience in career areas like human resources, finance, and more. Orioles team leadership will also go to classrooms as students complete real-world capstone projects and present them to staff.
SU officials say that while this partnership is a new endeavor, students have had the opportunity to interact with professionals connected to the franchise in the past. SU's Sea Gull baseball team has played several exhibition games against the Orioles' Single-A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds.
The Orioles will host Salisbury University Night at Oriole Park on Friday, September 4. The Orioles will be playing the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. that evening. Fans who purchase a special ticket package for the game will get a Salisbury-Orioles co-branded t-shirt. Officials say SU students and representatives will be invited to participate in several pre-game and in-game ceremonies. Those will include the ceremonial first pitch and the national anthem.
The Salisbury University Marching Band and school mascot Sammy Sea Gull will also attend the game. Tickets will go on sale later this year.