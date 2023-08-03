MILLSBORO, DE -- Recreational clamming and mussel harvesting will be restricted until August 24th in the Indian River Bay following a sewage failure in Millsboro.
A sewage system malfunction Wednesday morning led to discharge of raw sewage into the Iron Branch, which is a tributary of the Indian River that leads into the Indian River Bay.
The spill was contained by Wednesday afternoon. The town said they immediately contacted the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and started containment measures.
DNREC and town officials are currently investigating the reason for the system failure.
The primary concern is possible fecal contamination of bivalve shellfish. The 21 day window is a national guideline set by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program that allows the shellfish beds to self-cleanse.
The restrictions do not include the harvesting of crabs, conch, and finfish -- as they do not obtain their nutrients from the water.
Bobby Knight, who works at Ricks Bait and Tackle north of The Indian River says he was shocked to hear the news,
“It’s hard to believe in this day and age things like this can still happen, but unfortunately they do, just not right for people who come down here on vacation want to go clamming.” said Knight.
Local and DNREC officials are monitoring Indian River Bay to raise awareness for fishermen and ensure compliance.