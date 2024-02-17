DOVER, Del.- Kent County received the most snow on Delmarva this morning, though some had hoped for more.
The Legislative Mall was more white than green around 8 a.m. and Miles the Monster wore a coat of snow for most of the day.
Dover took on a winter wonderland appearance in the early hours, but by 9 a.m., the sun was shining.
Dashaun Gray expressed his desire for a heavier snowfall, stating, "I wanted more than four inches, at least. I was hoping for about a foot or two." Gray mentioned he didn't need to shovel, and just used his windshield wipers to clear his car.
Others, like Chris from Dover, echoed Gray's sentiment. "I just used a broom to clear my car, and it wasn't too bad," he said.
He is wishing the winter weather had the courtesy to hold off until the work week.
"Working at a school, it would have been nice to have it happen on a Monday night so I could have gotten off," he commented.
Although he noted it was enough snow to excite his daughter. "We'll take advantage of the little bit of snow we got. She's all snow-suited up, ready to play and waiting for me," he said around 10 a.m. "It's enough for a little snowball fight, so it's better than nothing."
Dover received approximately 1.5 inches, with minimal accumulation on the streets. Residents of northern Kent County in Smyrna and Clayton reported around 3 inches.
DelDOT plows were active on main roads and highways throughout the morning. While driving conditions are not severe, roads remain slick from melting snow.