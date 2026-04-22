PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Somerset County Commissioners have banned outdoor burning amid dry conditions on Delmarva.
Beginning April 22, a moratorium has been placed on all outdoor burning in Somerset County until further notice. According to officials, the ban was put in place following advice from the county Fire Chiefs.
The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources including campfire, bonfires, fireworks, and leaf and trash burning. Cooking in contained barbecue grills and charcoal grills is still allowed.
Somerset’s burn ban is now the second announced on Delmarva this week. On Monday, Wicomico County announced a ban until weather conditions improve. Worcester County officials on Tuesday stopped short of implementing a ban but urged caution with outdoor burning due to elevated fire risks.
As with Wicomico County, Somerset County officials say the burn ban will remain in effect until sufficient rainfall is received.