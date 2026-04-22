Burn Ban

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Somerset County Commissioners have banned outdoor burning amid dry conditions on Delmarva.

Beginning April 22, a moratorium has been placed on all outdoor burning in Somerset County until further notice. According to officials, the ban was put in place following advice from the county Fire Chiefs.

The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources including campfire, bonfires, fireworks, and leaf and trash burning. Cooking in contained barbecue grills and charcoal grills is still allowed.

Somerset’s burn ban is now the second announced on Delmarva this week. On Monday, Wicomico County announced a ban until weather conditions improve. Worcester County officials on Tuesday stopped short of implementing a ban but urged caution with outdoor burning due to elevated fire risks. 

As with Wicomico County, Somerset County officials say the burn ban will remain in effect until sufficient rainfall is received.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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