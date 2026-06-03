DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has declared a statewide drought watch due to ongoing dry conditions, according to DNREC. Precipitation levels in Delaware are experiencing a steep and steady decline for the second time in three years, especially in Kent and Sussex Counties.
Because of this, Delawareans are being asked to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use. That means doing things like limiting lawn watering and using non-drinkable water on lawns and turf fields when it is possible to do so. Residents are also asked to practice wise water use in their homes.
The drought watch will remain in effect until further notice. Governor Matt Meyer's decision comes from a May 26 assessment of drought conditions by the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council and a subsequent recommendation from the Governor's Drought Response Committee on May 29. According to the council, the state would need 21 inches of rainfall over the next three months, which are summer months when evaporation is at its highest, in order to bring Delaware's water supply back to normal levels.
A drought watch is the first of three drought-related levels of action:
- Drought Watch: Voluntary water conservation is encouraged given the potential for drought.
- Drought Warning: Water shortages become more likely, prompting more significant voluntary reductions in water use.
- Drought Emergency: Worsening conditions would lead to a State of Emergency with mandatory water use restrictions.
Officials say water conditions will continue to be monitored and further guidance will be provided if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary.