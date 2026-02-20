OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A funeral will be held for Senator George Howard Bunting on Saturday, February 21st in Ocean View. Traffic delays are expected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Atlantic Avenue due to that funeral.
The funeral will take place at Mariners Bethel Church from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., officials say. For those attending, additional parking will be available at Taylor Bank, Ocean View Church of Christ and Ocean View Presbyterian. Millville Fire Police and DelDOT will also assist with traffic control. Ocean View C.E.R.T. will help with parking.
Residents should expect heavy police and fire presence in the area Saturday. After the funeral, a procession from Ocean View to Dagsboro will be led by the Delaware State Police. A reception will be held at the Hope Center in Ocean View, according to officials.