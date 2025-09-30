DOVER, Del. - Two Dover men have pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Camay Mitchell DeSilva in April of 2024.
Prosecutors say Damien Hinson, 19, and Destry Jones, 22, were fighting with two other people over money near Warren Franklin Residential Hall on Delaware State University’s campus when Jones gave Hinson a gun on April 21, 2024. Hinson then shot seven times towards the people they were arguing with but missed. One of the bullets struck and killed DeSilva, 18, a prospective DSU student who had no part in the altercation and no connection to any of the men involved.
The shooting sent waves of shock through the DSU community. DeSilva's family in Wilmington said she was hoping to transfer to DSU and was there to get a feel for the campus.
Neither Hinson nor Jones were DSU students.
The Delaware DOJ says Hinson pleaded guilty to murder second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy first degree on Sept. 22, 2025. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
On Sept. 24, Jones pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and conspiracy first degree. His sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 4.
“Camay Mitchell DeSilva was, by all accounts, a bright, promising, and beloved young woman,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “It is disgraceful that she was taken from those who loved her – all because two reckless individuals thought they had the right to resort to lethal violence over a petty dispute. I am deeply grateful to our DOJ staff and the Dover Police Department for their work in securing this conviction, and I hope that it offers her family the closure they so desperately deserve.”
“Today Camay should be enjoying her continued journey through college and preparing herself for a great life. The stupidity of this situation, and cruelty associated with the behavior of these defendants, left an innocent bystander with no more tomorrows.” said Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson. “Detective Bowman prepared one heck of a case for the DOJ. From the initial response to the subsequent investigation, this was another great example of the teamwork found inside the Dover PD and the effective collaboration between Delaware law enforcement agencies. In this instance it was, of course, our great relationship with the Delaware State University Police Department. Most importantly, our thoughts are with the extended DeSilva family today and the path they have in front of them. No family should ever have to endure a preventable tragedy such as this. Gun violence is senseless and has to stop.”