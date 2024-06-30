OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) announced plans for the groundbreaking of the new Ocean City Police Department Downtown Substation.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on July 8 at the southwest corner of S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street, according to OCDC.
In a Town Council meeting on June 11, the Council and Mayor voted 6-1 to approve a construction management contract with a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $4,078,138. The GMP comes in under the project’s budget of $4,321,703. The vote entered the City into contract with GGI Builders, Inc. for the construction of the new substation.
On June 14, OCDC said site work had already begun at S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street. A spokesperson for the Police Department tells WBOC while public works is working on the lot, construction of the facility itself is slated to begin in July.
The substation will feature offices, meeting space, interview rooms, bicycle unit storage, and a public-facing lobby, according to OCDC, while the third floor of the building will offer housing for municipal employees. The Development Corporation says the building, located next to the off-island shuttle stop, will also include public restrooms.