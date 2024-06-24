GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown police are investigating a credit card skimming incident at the city's Dollar General. This marks the second skimming device found in Delaware in just a few days, leaving customers to wonder: Is it safe to swipe?
Last Friday, a skimmer was found at a Dollar General in Felton, and in both situations, the device was discovered in the self-checkout lane. The Georgetown Police Department confirmed that the skimming device was found by a Dollar General employee after a customer reported missing funds from their bank account following a purchase at the store.
Georgetown Police Lt. Matthew Barlow stated that it is too early to determine if the two incidents are connected.
"I mean there is certainly that possibility. We can't speculate at this point, but it could very well be," Barlow said.
Customers expressed mixed reactions to the discovery. Gary Turner, a local shopper, voiced concerns about future card usage. "It is messed up, and I am going to have to be more extra careful using my card because I do use my card but haven't had that problem yet," Turner said.
Another shopper, Jeff, found some reassurance in knowing that the devices were discovered and removed. "Well, they found them, so now that they found them, I am really not afraid of doing it," Jeff said. However, he acknowledged the need for vigilance, adding, "In this day in time, sadly, there are a lot of people trying to do something that shouldn't be done."
Georgetown Police are considering involving federal authorities, including the FBI and Secret Service, in the investigation. The Secret Service is already investigating the Felton incident. Barlow noted that such fraud schemes often occur in multiple states.
"Maybe this is something going on in other states, which oftentimes we see with any kind of frauds," Barlow added.
Authorities are urging shoppers to report any suspicious behavior in or around Dollar General stores. Georgetown police highlighted the difficulty in detecting skimmers and advised customers to report any machine that appears unusual or out of place.
On Wednesday, June 26th, the Georgetown Police Department said suspects had placed the skimmer on June 15th. Anyone who made purchases at the Dollar General on East Market Street from that date to June 21st is urged to check their financials for unfamiliar activity. Police also recommend those possibly affected to contact their financial institution and request a new card.