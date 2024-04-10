DELMARVA - Continuing a week chock-full of fantastic phenomena, including an earthquake and a solar eclipse, Delmarva has now also experienced an apparent dazzling meteor streaking across our skies.
In the early hours of Wednesday, multiple neighbors reported a mysterious bright flash momentarily illuminating their yards. Brandee Seeney, just outside of Seaford in Concord, Delaware, caught the potential celestial passerby on home security footage just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as the cameras detected motion.
About thirty miles away, another neighbor in Cambridge, Maryland recorded the flash as well.
WBOC Meteorologists Dan Satterfield and Mike Lichniak reviewed the footage and are both confident of a meteor sighting.
The American Meteor Society, a non-profit scientific organization that tracks fireball sightings, received dozens of reports across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, all within minutes of each other Wednesday morning.
The official meteor sighting confirmation is currently pending while the American Meteor Society reviews these reports.
The apparent fireball comes days before the expected beginning of the Lyrids Meteor Shower, which occurs every April. The Lyrids are active from April 15 to April 29th, according to NASA, with a peak activity on April 23.