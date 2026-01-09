DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 46-year-old Krista Rule of Wilmington for murder after a 2023 homicide in Dover.
DSP say that homicide occurred on June 25, 2023. Troopers responded to Case Ridge Road in Wolf Creek in Dover following a report that 72-year-old Denise Wood was found dead in her bedroom. The ensuing investigation revealed that Wood had been stabbed to death. As police continued their investigation, detectives ultimately identified the victim's daughter, Krista Rule, as the suspect.
On January 6 of this year, Rule was indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury for the murder of her mother following an extensive investigation.
Officials say she was then arrested on January 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Police say Rule was committed to Dolores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $2,100,000 cash bond following her arraignment.