SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced in connection to a shooting at a July 4 block party in 2023 in which a 14-year-old was killed.
According to prosecutors, several suspects arrived armed at the block party near Chippewa Boulevard and Kiowa Avenue. Just after midnight, twosuspects confronted 14-year-old Xavier Maddox, believing he was part of a rival gang. A chaotic shootout ensued, leaving multiple injured and Maddox dead.
The shootout was later linked to the killing of 16-year-old Ja’siah Johnson near Pizza City in April, 2023 in an apparent string of gang violence in Wicomico County. Multiple suspects have since been implicated in the shootings.
Kairee Vanlandingham, now 24, was indicted in September of 2023 in connection to the July 4 shooting on Chippewa Boulevard. According to police, Vanlandingham admitted to discharging a firearm during the incident.
Vanlandingham initially faced 59 charges in Wicomico County Circuit Court, including first-degree and second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and reckless endangerment.
On Aug. 29, 2025, Vanlandingham pleaded guilty to two of those charges, according to court records - conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Vanlandingham was sentenced to 25 years on the conspiracy to commit assault charge with all but two years and 19 days suspended. His 5-year-sentence for the illegal possession of a firearm was suspended entirely. Following his incarceration, Vanlandingham was also sentenced to five years probation, court records show.