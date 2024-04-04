DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating attempted burglaries at two separate Dover vape shops overnight.
Police say the first occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday when they were called to Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway for an alarm activation. There, authorities say they found a rock had damaged the front window of the shop. Further investigation revealed a suspect had thrown the rock at the window attempting to gain entry but was unsuccessful and fled the scene, according to police.
The suspect is described only as a male on a bicycle wearing a surgical face mask.
Later, just after 2 a.m., police were again called to a glass break alarm at First State Vape on North DuPont Highway. Officers say they arrived to find two males running from the business and were able to chase down one 15-year-old suspect. Police were unable to find the second suspect.
Investigation revealed the pair had shattered the front glass of First State Vape but were unable to enter the shop or take anything, police say.
The 15-year-old was charged with the following before being turned over to his guardian:
-Attempted Burglary Third Degree
-Conspiracy Second Degree
-Criminal Mischief Over $1,000
-Resisting Arrest
-Attempted Theft Under $1,500
Police say the investigation into the first attempted burglary at Cosmic Smoke is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.
This past weekend, Cosmic Smoke was also the scene of an alleged assault and robbery when police say a group of 15-20 people, ranging in age from 10 to 19, confronted a man in the parking lot and took his key fob. The shop was also the target of two separate burglaries in February.