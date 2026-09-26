DELMARVA - A nor’easter brushing by Delmarva’s coast has brought windy, wet conditions to our shores, and the impacts are already being felt as we begin the weekend.
WBOC Meteorologist John Conway said winds overnight Friday into Saturday morning were expected to reach over 55 mph. Coastal flooding was all but guaranteed in parts of Sussex County, Delaware, Worcester County, Maryland, and Accomack County, Virginia.
The storm was already putting a damper on weekend plans on Friday, with the Town of Bethany Beach closing beaches due to the coastal storm threats. In Ocean City, all three days of the highly-anticipated Oceans Calling Festival had been cancelled.
Beach and dune erosion was already widespread ahead of the weekend, with extra precaution being taken by officials to minimize the damage.
Viewers can send photos of the storm’s impact to us via Facebook Messenger or by email at wbocnews@drapermedia.com.
Tune into WBOC News This Morning for live updates of current conditions and the rest of the weekend’s forecast. Also, be sure to download the WBOC News and WBOC Weather Apps to stay weather-aware.