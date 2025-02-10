DOVER, DE - Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen tells WBOC that former Council President and current Second District City Council Member William Hare plans to resign after police say he attempted to patronize a prostitute.
Hare, 74, was one of six arrested in connection to a prostitution investigation by the Dover Police Department in late January, with some calling for his immediate resignation.
Shortly after the prostitution allegations were revealed, Council President Dave Anderson told WBOC that Hare planned to withdraw from Dover’s upcoming city council election in April, but made no mention of Hare’s resignation.
When WBOC attempted to speak with Hare at his home, the council member mouthed "no comment" and closed the door.
Mayor Christiansen now says Hare plans to resign ahead of the election, but the mayor did not specify exactly when. Christiansen tells WBOC that Dover officials will leave Hare’s council seat vacant until the city’s scheduled election.
Earlier in 2024, Hare was censured by the City Council after Dover’s City Ethics Commission accused him of inappropriate contact with a city employee.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.