DOVER, DE- The Dover City Council recently voted to deny $47,000 in funding to The People’s Church, a homeless shelter in downtown Dover, following complaints from neighbors and business owners who say the shelter has become a hub for activity linked to rising crime. Church leaders say they are being unfairly blamed for broader community problems.
During the Feb. 28 Committee of the Whole meeting, council members cited concerns that the shelter attracts activity contributing to public safety issues and unanimously voted to deny funding.
Church leaders said the funding would have supported a workforce development program to help people obtain identification, job training, GED certification, expungement assistance, and other resources to get back on their feet.
However, some neighbors say conditions around the shelter have worsened in recent years.
Andrew Freud, who lives nearby, said the surge in criminal activity has changed the neighborhood’s atmosphere.
“I've lived here my whole life, and I probably called the police a half a dozen times before a couple of years ago. And now it's a weekly thing.”
Donnamarie Howell, a downtown property manager, said the increase in crime is driving tenants away faster than ever.
“They'll do prostitution right on the back steps of the property. So how would anybody want to live like that? So that's how it's affecting, you know, my job because I'm constantly out here and trying to get tenants."
Several critics specifically point to the People’s Church Community Center as a central gathering point drawing activity.
Dover Fire Chief David Carey, whose station is directly across from the shelter, said the situation has created safety concerns for first responders.
“I do think it's a hub and sort of a magnet. It's a safety issue for us because you have these individuals who have overdosed on drugs, walking out in front of the street as the fire trucks are pulling out of the fire station, responding to a call, which now is a hazard to them.”
Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. said concerns raised by community members influenced the council's decision. He said his vote against the funding was driven not only by public safety complaints, but also by questions surrounding zoning and permitted use in the area.
Sudler said there have been concerns about whether the property is being used in accordance with its approved zoning designation, specifically whether activities tied to community services and shelter operations align with what is permitted for the church site.
"I believe that denying the funding helps us do our due diligence in regards to making sure our constituents voices are heard, the concerns are addressed, and that the permitted use is actually authorized.”
Rev. G.D. Hodge, pastor at People’s Church, pushed back on claims that the church is responsible for crime in the area, saying the congregation is being unfairly blamed for criminal activity they did not cause.
“It's discouraging to hear people suggest that we are the cause. As if having a church in the neighborhood is what causes people to be homeless, drug-addicted, or sex workers. This doesn't make a lot of sense.”
He said addressing homelessness and addiction requires collaboration, not finger-pointing at a church that is simply trying to help people find shelter and get back on their feet.
“The fact that we feed people dinner at night is not the reason that they have a mental illness, and it doesn't cause drug addiction. And it doesn't cause homelessness. So we need help solving these problems together.”
Despite the funding denial, church leaders said the center will remain open with support from other sources, including a planned $350,000 grant from Delaware’s opioid settlement funds.
Dover City Council members tell WBOC there is an ongoing investigation into People’s Church but could not provide details, citing concerns about interfering with the process.
The debate highlights ongoing tensions in downtown Dover, where concerns about crime, homelessness, and public safety continue to divide community members.